David L. Stewart, age 77 of Yorkville, IL passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born on December 24, 1941 in Aurora, IL the son of John Earle and Dorothy Elaine (Lee) Stewart.
Dave was united in marriage on September 1, 1962 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Yorkville, IL to the former Dianne Lee Leifheit and they spent the next 52 years happily together until her passing on December 11, 2014. Dave had farmed in Yorkville throughout his entire life. Mr. Stewart was a lifetime active member and as well as serving as an Elder of the Au Sable Grove Presbyterian Church in Yorkville, IL. He was a graduate of Yorkville High School, Yorkville, IL. Mr. Stewart served up until very recently as President and Trustee of the Bristol-Kendall Volunteer Fire Department. For many years he served on the Board and as President of the Grain Co. F.S. Dave was also a former Board Member of the Old Second Bank in Yorkville, IL. Dave was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and many, many friends.
David is survived by his children, Heather (Jack) Westphall of Yorkville, IL and Tod (Cindy) Stewart of Yorkville, IL; his grandsons, Cory and Tyler Westphall of Yorkville, IL, Levi (Alexia) Stewart of Plano, IL, Seth (Ashley) Stewart of Plano, IL and Brayden Stewart of Yorkville, IL; his great-grandson, Troy Stewart with twin great-grandchildren due in October, 2019; his brothers-in-law, Ron (Linda) Anderson of Newark, IL and Craig (Jeanne) Leifheit of Yorkville, IL; also several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy Stewart; his wife, Dianne Stewart; his son, Jason Stewart at birth; also his sister, Sally Anderson.
A Funeral Service will be held at 5:00 pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Au Sable Grove Presbyterian Church, 5021 Wheeler Road, Yorkville, IL with Pastors Laurel Walker and Betty Weidert, officiating. Interment will follow in the Au Sable Grove Cemetery in Yorkville, IL.
Friends may visit from 1:00 pm until the Hour of Service on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Church in Yorkville, IL
