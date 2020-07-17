Doris J. Buckner, 78, of Aurora, passed away on July 12, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center surrounded by her loving family She was born July 7, 1942 in Hardyville, KY.
Visitation will take place from 10-11 A.M. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora followed by a homegoing service at 11 A.M. also at the funeral home for immediate family only. The service will be live streamed beginning at 11 A.M. Please click the link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/78917504
to view the service. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com
to leave an online condolence.