Doris J. Buckner
1942 - 2020
Doris J. Buckner, 78, of Aurora, passed away on July 12, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center surrounded by her loving family She was born July 7, 1942 in Hardyville, KY.

Visitation will take place from 10-11 A.M. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora followed by a homegoing service at 11 A.M. also at the funeral home for immediate family only. The service will be live streamed beginning at 11 A.M. Please click the link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/78917504 to view the service. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.



Published in Beacon News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Healy Chapel
JUL
18
Service
11:00 AM
Healy Chapel
JUL
18
Interment
Lincoln Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
July 16, 2020
To my loving sister how am I suppose to go on without you going to miss you so much love you unconditionally From your sister Faye
Edna Robinson
