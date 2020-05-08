Ruby J (Green) Barnett, age 91 years, of Oswego, IL died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Hillside Nursing & Rehab in Yorkville, IL. She was born January 13, 1929 in Madisonville, TN the daughter of the late Virgil D and Maybell (Chambers) Green.
She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Aurora, IL. Prior to her retirement in 1988 she was employed as a machine operator at the Dial Corporation in Montgomery, IL.
She is survived by her son Douglas (Cindy) Barnett of Yorkville, IL, two grandchildren Melissa D Marshall, Corey Douglas; great grandchild Mason; and sister in law Janice Lovell. She was preceded in death by her husband William E Barnett, daughter Constance Diane Barnett, son William D. Barnett, siblings Pearl Green, J. Roscoe Green, Lenard Green, Virginia Johnson and Jackie Presley.
Cremation took place followed by private family graveside service at Lincoln Memorial Park, Route 30, Oswego, IL. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516.
For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Aurora, IL. Prior to her retirement in 1988 she was employed as a machine operator at the Dial Corporation in Montgomery, IL.
She is survived by her son Douglas (Cindy) Barnett of Yorkville, IL, two grandchildren Melissa D Marshall, Corey Douglas; great grandchild Mason; and sister in law Janice Lovell. She was preceded in death by her husband William E Barnett, daughter Constance Diane Barnett, son William D. Barnett, siblings Pearl Green, J. Roscoe Green, Lenard Green, Virginia Johnson and Jackie Presley.
Cremation took place followed by private family graveside service at Lincoln Memorial Park, Route 30, Oswego, IL. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516.
For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on May 8, 2020.