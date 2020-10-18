Timothy Carl Theis, 66, of North Aurora, passed away peacefully on October 9th, 2020, at his home, as was his wish. Tim graduated from Marmion Military Academy in 1972. While still in high school, Tim started working at Fox River Foods for 10 years, continued onto Valley Liquors Inc. for 10 years, and Coca-Cola for the last 32 years. He was a loyal employee, never missing a day of work.



Tim is survived by his wife Jan (Winzenried) of 44 years, son Scott, daugher-in-law Jill, grandson Brooks, and daughter Kathy. Tim is also survived by his brother John (Shirley) Theis, sister Linda (Lester) Lee, brother Al (Barb) Theis Jr., sister Mary (Craig) Breyne, sister-in-law Linda (Al) Baurle, and many nieces and nephews. Tim is preceded in death by his mother Mary Jane (Altringer) Theis, father Alois Theis, brother Dave Theis, and brother Tom (Jan) Theis.



Please safely join us to celebrate the life and times of Tim, or as you may know him as Bigg Daddy, Turtle, Blue, Grandma, or Badd Man, on October 24th, 2020, from 4-7 at Batavia Viking Lodge, 104 Van Nortwick Avenue, Batavia, Illinois 60510. To honor Bigg Daddy, blue jeans and flannel shirts are welcomed.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angels For Hospice Charities, 445 West Erie Street, Suite 203, Chicago, Illinois 60654.





