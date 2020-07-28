74, Passed surrounded by family on July 22, 2020 at 17:45. A father, a husband, a farmer, a builder, a mentor, and a friend. Gene Lamaison was a longtime Antelope Valley resident with a rich legacy built into the very framework of the community and in the hearts of those who knew him. Gene passed after a six-year battle with Melanoma.

Born to parents Katherine and John Pete Lamaison on January 5, 1946, in Covina California, Gene started work at a young age in local grocery stores before taking over his family's farm on Avenue A and 165th Street in 1972. His alfalfa won awards at numerous Antelope Valley and county fairs over the course of many years before Gene's focus turned to his love of woodworking and high caliber establishments in the restaurant industry.

Gene Lamaison rebuilt the West and Co. in the High Desert and owned the Buffalo Club in Lancaster. He also excelled at highly detailed millwork and craftsmanship for high-end homes which provided financial success while he toured and studied other restaurants throughout California. His highly detailed woodwork as a General Contractor would eventually blend with his knowledge of restaurants. One of the legacy's he leaves is a new building technique of incorporating mill work into the building process for restaurants that is still used today.

In the early 2000s Gene and his core crew of highly skilled family members and craftsmen built fourteen popular Elephant bars, worked on the Universal Studios City Walk during its early years, and built the Applebee's in Palmdale. His corporation, Artistic Crafters, built millwork into restaurants in California, Hawaii, Texas and Chicago.

As Gene moved into retirement age, but forever focused and restless, he decided to become a realtor. During this time, he helped fix up homes for people at no cost so that they could sell at a higher price. He spent time near family and friends while he worked on both Fleming Islands in Florida and many parts of California until his death.

The greatest legacy Gene Lamaison leaves us resides with his family and close friends. He made a difference in everything he did. Leaving a lasting impression and many memories that will never be forgotten.

Anyone who came in close contact with Gene could, and do, consider themselves a part of his family. With enduring patience and focus he trained over 30 people in life skills and mentorship they will carry on for the rest of their lives. This includes his son Pete Mirande, Aaron Birk, his stepdaughter Monica Simpson, Rico, Angel, and Ray Martinez.

He was loved and cared deeply for by his wife Kip and his immediate family. Having spent this past January in Helen, Georgia for a family vacation. On July 16, days before he passed, Gene was baptized by his own son, John, while surrounded by four of his kids, Sherry, John, Tina and Pete, as well as two of his grandchildren, Allison and Nicole who all rejoiced in this beautiful moment and will never forget the smile on his face as he was raised out of the water. Even his dog, Buddy, that he dearly loved, was there in the water with everyone.

In the last hours of his life Gene was able to have his final wishes met by passing away at home surrounded by lots of love with his wife (Kip), kids (Sherry, Tina, and Pete), and grandchildren (Tavia, Allison, and Nicole), best friend (Joanne) and sister in law (Kim). We rejoice that Gene is no longer in pain and has gone to join his brothers, Buddy and Pete Lamaison as well as his mom and dad, Katherine and John Pete Lamaison.

Gene is survived by his loving wife Kip Lamaison. Children: Sherry and Kris Simmons, Tina Lamaison Barry, John and Patti Lamaison, Taryn Lamaison, Pete Mirande, Sonya Mirande and Eric Lozano, and Logan Lamaison. Grandchildren: Tavia and Lucas Renkema, Tucker Simmons, Nikki and Devon Knight, Peter James Mirande, Allison Mirande, John Pete Lamaison, Brianna Barry, Nicole Mirande, Emily Grace Lamaison, Aidan Barry, and Charlize Lozano Siblings: Joan and Don Robben This list includes many other cousins, nieces, and nephews not listed. In closing, the family would like to give a special thanks to Heart to Heart Hospice for helping with Gene's extreme pain and for keeping him as comfortable as possible in his final moments on earth.

An outdoor gravesite service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 2161 S. Fullerton Rd., Rowland Heights, CA 91748.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store