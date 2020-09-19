May 3, 1925 - Sept. 3, 2020

Vera was called home by our loving Father on September 3, 2020. Family surrounded her at the time of her passing. She was born May 3, 1925, in Corona, Long Island, N.Y, to Italian immigrants Alfredo and Angelina Triunfo. Long Island, N.Y. The family moved to New Jersey, where Vera attended Middlebush High School in Middlebush, N.J. She was a graduate of Drake Business School in Brunswick, N.J. The family relocated to Miami, Fla., where Vera met her love, Frank Frederick. They were married on April 25, 1953; the family moved to Georgia in the early 1960s and moved one last time in the early 1970s to Palmdale, Calif.

Vera devoted her life to her Catholic faith, family, motherhood, homemaking, and her friends. She loved gardening, cooking, and baking. Among her many delicious dishes, she made the best authentic Italian lasagna one could only dream about. Vera made her home a welcome place for everyone and always had an extra spot at the dinner table just in case someone brought a friend. She loved people and had the gift to uplift anyone with her eternal optimism. The love and optimism Vera had attracted many people to her. She was a pure delight and joy to all who knew her. Vera was liked by all and loved by many. She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Frank Frederick; her daughters Maria Ortner of Sacramento, Calif; Arleen Mazanek of Stanwood, Wash; Dorothy Frederick of Palmdale, Calif; and son, Richard (Vicki) Frederick of Lancaster, Calif. She leaves seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Catholic Graveside Burial September 23, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. Father Vaughn Winters, of Saint Mary's Parish, will be officiating.

