Angus Howe McLoone
Angus Howe McLoone was born on October 19, 1978 in Phoenix, Arizona. He left this world and ascended to heaven on September 18, 2020 due to complications from a recent automobile accident. He was surrounded by loving family members at the time of his passing.
Angus graduated from Brophy College Preparatory and indeed became part of the "Men for Others to Serve the World" family at Brophy. He also became the statistician for the varsity basketball team and relished his role under the leadership of Coach Westphal, and received great satisfaction being involved with the team. He then attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff and received his BA degree in History. Angus loved promoting NAU and was a Previews Counselor for several years. He and his friends founded the DU fraternity chapter at the college, and Angus held the offices of Secretary and Treasurer, and was named Brother of the Year in 1998-1999. He received this honor because he exemplified the DU foundational values of Justice, Friendship, Character and Culture. Angus and many of his fraternity brothers remained very close and were incredible friends to him.
Angus worked extensively in the attorney services field specifically with Hawkins and Campbell, and Integrity Attorney Services. Most recently Angus was employed as a Court Operations Lead at the Superior Court of Maricopa County.
Angus was always kind and giving of himself, and the first to offer to help someone in need. He had a very gracious and polite way about him. He loved his family, how Fiona excelled in school, Fiona's Lacrosse games, family dinners, his dogs, Star Wars, sports (especially Fantasy Football), the family horses, Kentucky Derby results, good conversation and a fun party! He was always extremely proud of his Irish heritage.
He is survived by his Wife Colleen McLoone and Daughter Fiona, his Mother Jeanne Johnson (Dan) and his Father Mark E McLoone (Nan), his Brother Mark McLoone, Jr (Chelsea), and his Sisters Laura Olsen (Kyle) and Claire McLoone, his Step Brother Scott (Jill), Aunt Maureen Chaplain (Dick) and Uncles Angus McLoone (Faith) and Ted McLoone (Claire), Cousins Cindy Salem (Marc), Cara Pelini (Marc) and Dr. Ted Chaplain (Karen), Aengus McLoone and numerous other nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his Grandparents Gloria and Bill Howe, and Dr. Edward and Jean McLoone, Cousin Ian McLoone, and his beloved dog Bentley.
Angus' final wishes were to have a celebration of his life at one of his favorite restaurants with family and friends in attendance. Please join us at Aunt Chilada's on the patio on November 15, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM, 7330 E. Dreamy Draw, Phoenix, AZ 85020. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Loyola Academy at Brophy College Preparatory (Brophyprep.org/Loyola-academy
) or Valleywise Health Foundation (valleywisehealth.org/community/invest
). We will be eternally grateful for the excellent care he received at Valleywise Maricopa County Hospital in their Level I Trauma Center.
Traditional Irish Blessing
"May the road rise to meet you, May the wind be always at your back, May the sun shine warm Upon your face and rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again,
May God hold you in the hallow of his hand"
You are greatly loved and missed Angus!
Condolences may be expressed at https://www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
.