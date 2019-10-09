|
|
June 6, 1936 - October 6, 2019
Barbara Ell Richards, age 83, having lived a truly incredible life, lighting up a room with her smile each time she entered, gained her angel wings on October 6, 2019 and is now dancing in heaven. She is the very beloved mother of Barbara (Mike) Guibord, John (Gerri), Trish (Patrick) Hines, George (Jodi), and Tim (Robyne), proud Grandma of 13 grandchildren, and "GG" of 9 great grandchildren. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. At her request, there will be no formal service but a celebration of life in the future. Charitable donations may be made in her memory to The Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019