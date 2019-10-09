Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ell Richards


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ell Richards Obituary
June 6, 1936 - October 6, 2019

Barbara Ell Richards, age 83, having lived a truly incredible life, lighting up a room with her smile each time she entered, gained her angel wings on October 6, 2019 and is now dancing in heaven. She is the very beloved mother of Barbara (Mike) Guibord, John (Gerri), Trish (Patrick) Hines, George (Jodi), and Tim (Robyne), proud Grandma of 13 grandchildren, and "GG" of 9 great grandchildren. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. At her request, there will be no formal service but a celebration of life in the future. Charitable donations may be made in her memory to The Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.