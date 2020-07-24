1/
Cleo Hernandez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cleo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cleo Hernandez

Phoenix - Cleo Hernandez age 95 of Phoenix, AZ passed away on July 17, 2020. She was a devoted wife and Mother. She was preceded in death by her husband Eddie, and daughter Rosa Hernandez. She is survived by her daughters Marcella, and Molly; 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Graveside service to be held on July 30, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Francis Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th Street in Phoenix.

For the full obituary please visit obituaries on the Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home website as well as to leave condolences and to express Hugs from Home at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Francis Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved