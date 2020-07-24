Cleo Hernandez
Phoenix - Cleo Hernandez age 95 of Phoenix, AZ passed away on July 17, 2020. She was a devoted wife and Mother. She was preceded in death by her husband Eddie, and daughter Rosa Hernandez. She is survived by her daughters Marcella, and Molly; 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Graveside service to be held on July 30, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Francis Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th Street in Phoenix.
For the full obituary please visit obituaries on the Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home website as well as to leave condolences and to express Hugs from Home at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com