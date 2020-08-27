1/1
Curtis C. Hare
Curtis C. Hare

Scottsdale - Curtis C. Hare, 84, of Scottsdale, passed away on August 14, 2020. Born November 3, 1935, in Gary, IN to Mary (Brown) and Clyde Curtis Hare. Curt attended Horace Mann, one of the finest schools in the country at that time. Graduate of Indiana University (B.S. 1958, MBA 1959), he had a successful career with GE/Honeywell's computer division, and later as CEO of tech start-ups. One of his earliest assignments took him to Phoenix, where he met the love of his life, Rae Schafer. Married in 1964, they were blessed with a daughter in 1966 and son in 1967. Curt and Rae fully embraced life - hosting the best parties, relishing new and lasting friendships, and exploring the landmarks and traditions of each region they lived in. Curt was wise, modest, kind, witty, compassionate, generous to a fault, a true gentleman. He took great delight in traveling, wine tasting, music, picnics, cross-country skiing, playing piano with folks gathered around singing, and more than anything, his family. Curtis is survived by his wife Rae; sister Mary Peters; daughter Kathi (Jorge) of Lafayette, CA; son Steve (Allison) of Phoenix; and grandchildren Jim, Lauren, Andrew, Lindsay, Ryan, Sean and Morgan. For further details please visit: https://secure.funeralwebhosting.net/myt/notices/Curtis-Hare






Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
