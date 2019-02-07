David Furst



Scottsdale - David Furst of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away peacefully at the Gardens of Scottsdale on January 30, 2019 at the age of 92.



Dave was a decorated Army Veteran of WWII, who served in the Pacific and Japan.



David was born to Miriam and Samuel Furst in 1926 in Newark, New Jersey and moved to Phoenix in 1948. In 1949, Dave met and married Hanna Glina of Boston, Massachusetts, and in 1950 they opened Dave's Liquors in Phoenix. In 1976, Dave expanded his store and opened the Wine Vault, the largest selection of fine wines to the valley and was the first to introduce and sell French wine futures in Arizona. Dave's extraordinary knowledge of French wines led to the Wine Vault's huge success. Dave and Hanna continued to own and successfully operate Dave's Liquors and Fine Wines until they sold their business in 1985 and retired.



Throughout his life, Dave was passionate about the New York Yankees, Seder dinners, loved to travel, and listen to music, especially Frank Sinatra and the Boston Pops. In retirement, Dave continued to enjoy life with his beloved Hanna and was a wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. David continued his avid interest in collecting baseball cards with his grandson.



Dave was a loving husband to his wife Hanna for 69 years. He is survived by Hanna, son Robert Furst and his wife Beth Goodman, daughter Linda Mayne and her husband Stephen Mayne, grandson Matthew Mayne and his wife Sofia Grant, granddaughter Rebecca Mayne, and great grandchildren Leon and Lily. He will be missed..



Burial services will be held Sunday, February 10, at Green Acres, 401 N. Hayden Road in Scottsdale at 10:00 a.m. Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 7, 2019