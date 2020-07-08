1/1
Donald H. Hoffman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald H. Hoffman

Phoenix - Donald H. Hoffman of Phoenix, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the age of 91. Don was born in Bad Axe, Michigan to Harrison and Alice (Soper) Hoffman and grew up in Newton Falls, OH. He was an Army Veteran Honorably discharged in 1947. He married Helen May Taylor in Sebring, Ohio in 1954 and moved his family to Phoenix in 1958. Don worked for 30 years with the City of Phoenix Engineering Dept. until retiring to Prescott Valley, AZ in 1990. He enjoyed the outdoors and camping and with his love for baseball, was a lifelong Cleveland Indian's fan. Survivors include his wife Helen, three children and their spouses; David and Coral Hoffman, Donna and Daniel Smith, Dennis and Deborah Hoffman, six grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. The family thanks Faith Hospice and Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory
303 South Cortez Street
Prescott, AZ 86303
(928)-445-2221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved