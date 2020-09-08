Donna Mae Byler



Donna Mae Byler, 83, loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020 after her fight against Dementia. She was born on December 18, 1936 in Missoula, Montana, the daughter of Daniel and Dona (Plourde) Corr.



Donna Mae grew up in a humble, faith-filled home. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Missoula, Montana in 1955. Donna Mae moved to Arizona in 1961. She retired from Mission Medical Center, as a Radiologic Technologist.



Donna Mae, (as she was known by family and close friends) lived her life to the fullest. She was a caring person that loved her family and countless friends. She devoted her life to the service of others. She had a strong sense of her identity, loved challenging herself with new accomplishments, liked reading, and enjoyed learning about new topics. Donna Mae never forgot a birthday, an anniversary, a special occasion, or a holiday. She loved to send beautiful Hallmark cards for every occasion. She was a true example of what it means to have faith and endure until the end.



Donna Mae was a huge sports fanatic and bought a large screen TV just to watch her favorite sports and News programs! She loved watching bowling, golf, hockey, tennis, the Olympics, and was a devoted Phoenix Suns fan. She also enjoyed traveling the world and playing cards.



Donna Mae proudly volunteered at the Mesa Art Center and the Mesa Library. She brought Eucharist to the home bound, delivered meals for Meals on Wheels, and participated in Hands Across America. She was a valued member of PEO. She was very charitable, and made many donations to the church tithes, and numerous other organizations that she believed in.



In addition to her parents, Donna Mae was predeceased by brother, James Corr, and brother William Corr. She is survived by her three children, son Curt (Gina) Byler, daughter Kelli Byler Enriquez (Jerry Comer), and son Craig (Miriam) Byler. She will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Amanda (Trevor) Schmuker, Anthony (Bree) Enriquez, Matthew Byler, Eva Byler, Lucas Byler and two great-grandchildren, Cassidy, and Cole. She is also survived by her sisters, Sr. Marie Corr, and Eileen (Ken) Willett.



Donna Mae's final wish was to be cremated. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be for immediate family only.



Special thanks to Arbor Rose Assisted Living and East Valley Hospice staff for all their support and taking care of Donna Mae.



The family would also like to thank all the wonderful people for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. In lieu of gifts or donations, Donna Mae would ask that you give to a charity or cause that you believe in.









