Dortha Marie Hutchison
Phoenix - (1932-2020)
Dortha ("Dot") Hutchison, age 87 of Phoenix, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 30, 2020. Dot was born in 1932 to Elmer and Florence Carson, in Vandalia IL. She graduated from Tucson High School in 1950 as a member of the National Honor Society. Dot married her high school sweetheart, Charles William (Bill) Hutchison, in 1951. They were two peas in a pod, always holding hands, even up until her last breath. She was an office administrator until 1983, when she founded Del Oro Realty Co. (Tucson). Dot served numerous ministries, driven by a desire to share her love for Christ. She most powerfully "spoke" through her actions. Dot served as a leader for Girls in Action. She had a keen sense of adventure and loved to travel.
In 1995, Dot and Bill "retired" and began volunteering with the Baptist Mission Board. Their lasting impact was in Greer and Show Low, leading Sunday services and Bible studies for 22 years. Dot's welcoming smile and cooking was a highlight for many. They played a key role in the fundraising for the Greer Community Center.
Dot remained grateful for her life, family, and loved ones. In a letter to the family, she said, "with good doctors and my faith in God, and a lot of wonderful people praying for me, I have been given more years to enjoy retirement living." Upon Dot's death, granddaughter Ellie shared: It is fitting that I woke up early Thursday morning (4/30), about the time Grandma Dot was being taken to the hospital, with the hymn 'Great is Thy Faithfulness' playing in my mind. It speaks perfectly to her faith, steadfastness, and the beautiful life she lived. Not everyone has the chance to grow old. Not everyone gets to grow old with the love of their life, but my Grandma did, and for that—and for the gift of witnessing such a life and love—I give thanks. Daughter Jennifer noted that Dot's last words to her were, "I love you and I love your family. I'm ready to see Jesus." A day after she passed away, we found the word HOME written on her calendar on April 30th. We are confident the Lord has welcomed her home, saying, "Well done, my good and faithful servant!"
Dot is survived by her life-long friend and husband of 69 years, Bill Hutchison (Phoenix), and children: Will (Margo) Hutchison; Becky Fleming; Tom (Pat) Hutchison; and Jennifer (Matt) Perez; eight grandchildren (Luke, Ellie, Andrew, Parker, Janelle, Landin, Carson, and Jessica), and three great grandchildren (Caydence, Presley, and Elliott). She is also survived by siblings: Billy Carson, Charles Carson and JoAnn Tolliver.
Donations are encouraged to LifeStream Complete Senior Living at: www.lifestreamliving.com/donate/ (via web or by downloading form). Select "Where Needed Most" and specify "Dortha Hutchison, NEP location" on comment line. Service arrangements are being made.
Phoenix - (1932-2020)
Dortha ("Dot") Hutchison, age 87 of Phoenix, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 30, 2020. Dot was born in 1932 to Elmer and Florence Carson, in Vandalia IL. She graduated from Tucson High School in 1950 as a member of the National Honor Society. Dot married her high school sweetheart, Charles William (Bill) Hutchison, in 1951. They were two peas in a pod, always holding hands, even up until her last breath. She was an office administrator until 1983, when she founded Del Oro Realty Co. (Tucson). Dot served numerous ministries, driven by a desire to share her love for Christ. She most powerfully "spoke" through her actions. Dot served as a leader for Girls in Action. She had a keen sense of adventure and loved to travel.
In 1995, Dot and Bill "retired" and began volunteering with the Baptist Mission Board. Their lasting impact was in Greer and Show Low, leading Sunday services and Bible studies for 22 years. Dot's welcoming smile and cooking was a highlight for many. They played a key role in the fundraising for the Greer Community Center.
Dot remained grateful for her life, family, and loved ones. In a letter to the family, she said, "with good doctors and my faith in God, and a lot of wonderful people praying for me, I have been given more years to enjoy retirement living." Upon Dot's death, granddaughter Ellie shared: It is fitting that I woke up early Thursday morning (4/30), about the time Grandma Dot was being taken to the hospital, with the hymn 'Great is Thy Faithfulness' playing in my mind. It speaks perfectly to her faith, steadfastness, and the beautiful life she lived. Not everyone has the chance to grow old. Not everyone gets to grow old with the love of their life, but my Grandma did, and for that—and for the gift of witnessing such a life and love—I give thanks. Daughter Jennifer noted that Dot's last words to her were, "I love you and I love your family. I'm ready to see Jesus." A day after she passed away, we found the word HOME written on her calendar on April 30th. We are confident the Lord has welcomed her home, saying, "Well done, my good and faithful servant!"
Dot is survived by her life-long friend and husband of 69 years, Bill Hutchison (Phoenix), and children: Will (Margo) Hutchison; Becky Fleming; Tom (Pat) Hutchison; and Jennifer (Matt) Perez; eight grandchildren (Luke, Ellie, Andrew, Parker, Janelle, Landin, Carson, and Jessica), and three great grandchildren (Caydence, Presley, and Elliott). She is also survived by siblings: Billy Carson, Charles Carson and JoAnn Tolliver.
Donations are encouraged to LifeStream Complete Senior Living at: www.lifestreamliving.com/donate/ (via web or by downloading form). Select "Where Needed Most" and specify "Dortha Hutchison, NEP location" on comment line. Service arrangements are being made.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 12 to May 13, 2020.