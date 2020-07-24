Elizabeth von Aspen



This week marks the one-year anniversary of her passing on July 24, 2019 at the age of 80.



She was born in Nashville, TN, in 1939, and grew up in southern California with her two brothers. In 1968, she married John von Aspen and they moved to Phoenix in 1971.



Not only was she a stay at home mom to her two children, Kristi and Erik, she also watched over the neighborhood children who played in her front yard on Charter Oak Road. She enjoyed volunteering in the nurse's office at Chaparral Elementary School and was often the "Team Mom" for the numerous sport teams her kids were on. As her children got older, she began working in the attendance office at Moon Valley High School until a massive stroke left her unable to return. Miraculously, she rehabilitated her way back to a relatively normal life after learning how to walk, talk, and take care of herself again. That determination helped her overcome many health issues, including a heart transplant in 2004, which extended her life for fifteen years. That gift allowed her to be actively involved in the lives of her five grandchildren, for whom she adored.



She is survived by her children, Kristi and Erik von Aspen; her grandchildren, Ricky and Robby Camacho and Lauren and Rhyan von Aspen; brothers, Kenneth and Richard Hirscht; and life-long friends, Sally Berry and Vickie Juarez.



We have missed her generosity, thoughtfulness, and humor, but take great comfort in knowing that she has been reunited with her husband of 50 years and their beloved grandson, Carson von Aspen.



As she wished, her medical marvel of a body was donated to science. Donations in her honor can be made to Hospice of the Valley and Donor Network of Arizona.









