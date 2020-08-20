Eric Wright



My treasured and vibrant brother Eric Allen Wright earned his majestic angelic wings in the morning hours of August 5th, 2020. Eric was born at Menorah Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri on August 15th, 1982. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Mel and Betty Wright and our parents, mother Connie and father David. He is survived by his sister Michelle, brother in law Norman, nephews Garrison and Michael, Aunts Denise and Diane, cousins Kristina, Sarah, Josh and Daniel and many other aunts, uncles and cousins based in New York from his mother's side, as well as his 6 young children. To know Eric was to know a life full of laughter, fun and smiles. Looking back on images of him would show one that had a zest for life as well as an unconditional care for others, especially after earning a degree as a certified nurse assistant in 2001. Eric loved to sing, laugh and enjoy every moment he had and by the end of a day he would give the best hugs and say "see you later"... it was never goodbye. So it is with an unbearable sadness that we must say goodbye to another one of our loved ones. Although, we know he has found the peace he always searched for, as he resides in the heavenly realm with our parents. In lieu of flowers to the family, we ask that you honor him by donating to the Arizona Heart Hospital. Also, as he would do, in his memory, please take a moment each day to make at least one individual around you smile.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store