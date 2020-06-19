Helen Charlene Streich
Helen Charlene Streich,79, passed away peacefully June 7, 2020 after a valiant battle with Frontal Temporal Dementia. She was best known to family and friends as Charlene, Mom and Gramma. She was born in Los Angeles, California on March 15, 1941 to Charles Baxter Frederick and Helen Isabell Frederick. Charlene spent her youth living in Italy, Hawaii, Yuma, Arizona and La Jolla, California with her parents and two sisters, Grace and Micke. After graduating from La Jolla High, she ventured to the University of Colorado where she studied with the intention of becoming a U.S. diplomat. She decided not to return to school after the first year and moved back to La Jolla. Her life journey took another twist when she met a young Navy officer while on a train back from a weekend in San Francisco. After a few hands of bridge, the two realized they were meant for each other. It took just a few confirming dates, approved by her mother, before Charlene and her beau, Paul Streich, were married in 1961 in a spontaneous elopement to Las Vegas. They were happily married for over 59 years.
Within the first four years of marriage, they welcomed three sons, Stephen, Eric and Paul. As the boys got older, Charlene was ready for a new challenge. She decided it was time for her young sons to learn how to cook and help around the house while she pursued a degree in Interior Design. One of the proudest moments of her life, outside of her sons learning how to cook without burning down the house, was the evening she was presented her diploma from Scottsdale Community College. She had worked diligently and studiously while overseeing a household of rambunctious boys (including her husband). She was awarded Dean's list honors and initiated into the Phi Beta Kappa National Honor Fraternity of the Junior College.
Professionally, Charlene worked as an Interior Designer, designing many unique and extraordinary living spaces for nursing homes and care facilities from Scottsdale to Kansas City to multimillion-dollar homes in and around Scottsdale, Paradise Valley and Phoenix. Her talent and ability to see potential and possibility enabled her to create beauty and elegance in all her projects.
Charlene was a key supporter and contributor to many causes and charitable organizations. Her primary contributions were to Design Industries Foundation Fighting Aids (DIFFA), Childhelp, and Rescue A Golden. Her service and contribution to these charities made consequential and positive differences in the lives of adults, children and animals. Further, she was a supporter of the arts and regularly attended concerts at the Phoenix Symphony and Sedona Jazz on the Rocks.
Charlene had a zeal for life and passion for entertaining and having fun in all she pursued. She was a voracious bridge player and was known to be a little ruthless, in a fun way, when she had the upper hand. She was active in many groups over the years including the Paradise Valley Women's Group. She was strong in her Christian faith and enjoyed attending church, volunteering for the children's programs and joining her friends in the Lady Bugs and Sunday school class. Charlene was in her element when planning gatherings, throwing parties or whipping up gourmet creations in her kitchen.
She has left her sons with many cherished memories. Stephen remembers how his hip mom took him to his first rock concert to see Elton John. Eric recalls his mom beaming with pride as she watched his graduation from Marine Corps Basic Training. Paul remembers how mom planned and hosted his and Bronwyn's elegant wedding. From flowers to cake, nothing was left to chance and in true Charlene fashion everything was perfect. A life well lived indeed! We know she is with our Heavenly Father planning the next extravaganza for when we meet again.
Charlene is survived by her loving husband, Paul, her three sons, Stephen (Rebecca), Eric (Hillary) and Paul (Bronwyn), six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two sisters, Grace Barca and Micke Frederick Mastro and two nephews. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date in the fall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Childhelp and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.