Helen Delores Loper



Helen Delores Loper, 78, was born on 07/09/1942 in Phoenix, Az. She attended Phoenix Union High School where she met the love of her life, Cecil Loper. She left in the arms of an angel to be with the Lord on October 17, 2020.



Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Amelia and Eddie Chester Myers, her son, Cecil Loper, Jr., and 2 sisters, Nadine Kernodle and Amy Backus. She is survived by her husband, Cecil Loper, her brother, Eddie Myers, her sisters, Mary Nusshart and Phyllis Lautzenheiser, her children, Donna and Charles Loper, her grandchildren, Jose Loper and Cailin Jamison, and 3 great grandchildren, Melanie Loper, June Jamison, and Daisy Jamison. She also is survived by many adoring nieces and nephews who call her "Aunt Dee".



Due to the covid restrictions, she will be laid to rest during a small private family service on Friday, October 23, 2020. We all love her and she will be greatly missed.









