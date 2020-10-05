Henry Harrison Hayden III
On the evening of September 30, 2020, Henry Harrison Hayden III (of Scottsdale) unexpectedly passed away. He was only 73 years old. Henry was born to Henry and Peggy Hayden, in Burbank, CA, in 1947. Henry's parents were very active with the foreign exchange student organization AFS (American Field Service). During his high school years, he had foreign exchange students from all over the world that lived with the family; giving him a more culturally inclusive worldview. He graduated from Burbank High School in 1965. He was a proud alumnus of the University of Southern California (USC) and, after graduating, assisted foreign exchange students from all over the world with the (AFS) in New York City. He became a librarian at the Braille Institute in Los Angeles, CA, where he met the love of his life, Susie, whom he married in 1978. They raised two children together, Kimberly and Lindsay, in Scottsdale, where they have resided for 31 years. He was a librarian with the Arizona State Talking Book Library and with Chandler Public Library. He will be greatly missed by the thousands of readers whose lives were touched by his compassion and love for knowledge.
In his spare time, he enjoyed reading and meditation at the Franciscan Renewal Center. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved playing with his grandchildren, being in nature especially the ocean, playing with his animals.
Henry is preceded in death by his mother Peggy, his father, Henry, and his mother-in-law, Betty. He is survived by his wife Susie, his daughters, Kimberly and Lindsay, his son-in-law Christopher, his grandchildren, Shealeigh, Leighanna, and Everleigh, his sisters Barbara and Dena, his nieces Lizzy and Katie, and his nephews Daniel, Travis, Hayden, and Jake. He is also survived by several cousins as well as brothers and sisters-in-law.
A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 5-7 pm at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary located at 6500 E. Bell Rd with a rosary to follow the viewing. His funeral Mass will be Thursday, October 8th, at 10:30 am at the Church of Our Lady of the Angels (aka the Franciscan Renewal Center) located at 5802 E. Lincoln Dr, culminating with burial services at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. His services will be livestreamed and can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/-KORezdhfKk
Henry has met many wonderful people during his 73 years young. He loved service and he loved the people he served. He loved and will miss all of you. Please visit hansenmortuary.com
