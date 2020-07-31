Jessie Marie Escobedo Formica



Jessie Marie Escobedo Formica, 93, was born November 6, 1926 in Solomon, Arizona to Maria Franco and Thomas Escobedo. She was the 6th of eight children and one of three girls. Jessie passed away Tuesday July 28 at her home in Show Low, AZ surrounded by her five children, Cathy Sinclair of Casa Grande, Robin Gates (Richard) of Eloy, Leslie Rogers (Allyson) of Scottsdale, Wayne Rogers (Sandy) of Casa Grande and Mary Blanche Saladino (Aurelio) of Gilbert. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and twenty eight surviving nephews and nieces. Jessie had excellent secretarial skills. She worked at First National Bank and Valley Bank in Casa Grande. She also worked for the Arizona Department of Economic Security for 18 yrs before retiring at age 62. Jessie was a twenty six year survivor of breast and colon cancer. She moved to Show Low in 1996. She was an active member of St. Rita's Catholic Church and an Auxiliary Volunteer at Summit Health Care Regional Medical Center for 20 yrs. Jessie was an avid golfer until age 86. She traveled to Europe and the Holy Land and throughout the United States. Jessie was a Patriotic American who loved God, Family and her Country. Services will be held in Show Low on Friday, August 7th with viewing at Owens Mortuary at 9am, Rosary at St. Rita's Catholic Church at 10:30am and funeral Mass at 11;00am. A 2nd service will be in Solomon, Arizona on August 10th at 11:30 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine. Burial to follow at Safford Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store