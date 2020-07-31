Joseph Jakubicek
Phoenix - Joseph Jakubicek, 94, was born in Hrusky, Czechoslovakia on 3/24/1926 to Vaclav and Kristyna (Treskova) Jakubicek. He died in Phoenix on 7/23/2020 of natural causes. Joe is survived by his wife Vera of 59 years, his daughter Christine (Brian) Smith, his son Joseph Jakubicek, his grandsons Jason, Ryan, and Logan Smith as well as relatives in the Czech Republic and Canada. He was a member of Orel, Knights of Columbus, AFSA, and Corpus Christi choir. A funeral Mass will be held at Corpus Christi Church, 3550 E. Knox Rd., Phoenix at 10:00AM Wednesday, August 5 followed by burial service at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Contributions in his name may be made to Corpus Christi Church or a charity of your choice
.