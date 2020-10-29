1/1
Joyce P. Borum-Caffee
Joyce P. Borum-Caffee

Scottsdale - Joyce P. Borum-Caffee passed from this life on October 13, 2020. she was born, Joyce Erma Phillipsen, January 27, 1916 in Haugen, WI to William B. Phillipsen and Eva M. Skinvik Phillipsen. Joyce's most precious memories were of the family's dairy farm near Rice Lake, WI. She was the eldest of four children, belonged to Stanfold Lutheran Church, attended a one room rural grade school and graduated Rice Lake, WI high school at age 16. Being more than proficient at shorthand and typing she began work at the Barron County WI courthouse immediately. Joyce married Homer H. Borum in 1939. Three daughters, Joy, Fern and Jean arrived over the next seven years. The family resided in Eau Claire, WI, attending Lake Street Methodist Church. In 1953 Joyce returned to her professional life as a stenographer within a law office. About 1960 Joyce established herself as the most sought-after independent court reporter. She traveled the midwest recording depositions. She continued working until retiring at age 72. The Spooner golf course became a favorite pastime. At that time Joyce relocated to Dunn Lake near Spooner WI where she attended Trinity Lutheran Church during the summer months. Winters have been spent in Scottsdale, AZ attending Bethany Lutheran Church. The Continental and Coronado golf courses in Scottsdale gave her great happiness and some success. Forever a Green Bay Packer fan, Joyce has sometimes worn her jersey to Sunday services. Joyce is remembered as having provided a home to many. Aunts, uncles, cousins, and children of friends were continuously in residence with the family. When the nest was empty, she welcomed a family displaced by war. The Hong family of McLean VA mourn the loss of their Grandma Borum. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Wilma, Fern, and Wilferd. Also preceding are husband, Homer, grandson, Christian and son in law, Jack. Joyce was later married to Mahlon Caffee now deceased. Joyce is survived by daughters, Joy(Jack Dyer) of Scottsdale, AZ, daughter Fern(Steve Riedel) of Eden Prairie, MN, daughter Jean(Dennis Dingmann) of Phoenix, AZ ,daughter Sandra(Pres Seckel) of Palm Harbor FL, eleven grandchildren, Reid, Phillip, Mark, Meg, Augusta, Holly, Cindy, Susan, Cherie, Sean, Cheryl, twenty- three great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Due to Covid there will be no services.

Any remembrances are requested to Bethany Lutheran Church, Scottsdale AZ and St. Mary's Food Bank, Phoenix AZ.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
