1/
Julie Reynolds
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie Reynolds

Sunnyslope/Phoenix - Julie Reynolds (59) passed away on September 13, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Jessica, son Sean, mother Bert, and sisters Sharon and Connie. Julie had a special love reserved for her granddaughter, Kaylee.

A celebration of Julie's life will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at The Cowden Center of Honor Health Hospital (9202 N. 2nd St.; southeast entrance) where Julie worked for almost 35 years.

Due to COVID restrictions, we are asking those who want to join our celebration to contact Connie at 602-859-6049 to choose a 60-minute time slot from 1-5 pm.

Julie loved music, movies, tv and slotting at the casino. She especially loved Beatles music and we are encouraging those attending the celebration to wear a Beatles t-shirt or any other memorabilia.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved