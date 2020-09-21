Julie Reynolds



Sunnyslope/Phoenix - Julie Reynolds (59) passed away on September 13, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Jessica, son Sean, mother Bert, and sisters Sharon and Connie. Julie had a special love reserved for her granddaughter, Kaylee.



A celebration of Julie's life will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at The Cowden Center of Honor Health Hospital (9202 N. 2nd St.; southeast entrance) where Julie worked for almost 35 years.



Due to COVID restrictions, we are asking those who want to join our celebration to contact Connie at 602-859-6049 to choose a 60-minute time slot from 1-5 pm.



Julie loved music, movies, tv and slotting at the casino. She especially loved Beatles music and we are encouraging those attending the celebration to wear a Beatles t-shirt or any other memorabilia.









