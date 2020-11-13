LeAnn Jean Wertz



LeAnn Jean Wertz, 94 years of age, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and Aunt, passed away on November 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Wayne Wertz, her two granddaughters Little Stef and Bridget(children of Stefanie and Mondy), and her two brothers Jack and Billy. She is survived by her four children Shelley, Craig, Stefanie (Mondy) and Lori and her grandchildren Stuart (Sandra), Armando (Simone), and Orion. She is survived by her great grandchildren Ella, Gabe, Owen, and William (children of Stuart and Sandra). She is also survived by extended family and many friends. She will be memorialized at her church at a small service of immediate family. LeAnn was involved with her church and singing in the choir was very important to her and Wayne. She was active in the Glendale Women's Club for 50 years, a Girl Scout Leader for 40 years and positively influenced many young girls. She was an accomplished artist with a BA Degree from Albion College in Ohio. She founded the Glendale Equestrian Club, owned horses and was an avid horseback rider until the age of 89. She also loved dogs. As a young mother, she and Wayne raised their children in India from 1959 to 1969. Wayne served at the hospital in India as a Medical Missionary Doctor and LeAnn was a homemaker and also volunteered at the hospital during the summer. LeAnn is loved and will be missed very much by her family and friends and all those she has helped over the years of her life. Flowers can be sent to the Chaparral Christian Church on 11/22/20. The church address is 6451 E. Shea Blvd. Scottsdale, AZ 85254. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Glendale Women's Club in memory of LeAnn Wertz. Please send cards or donations to Lori Wertz at P.O. Box 26652 Scottsdale, AZ 85255.









