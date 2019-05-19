Michael Craig



Phoenix - Michael 'Mike' Dennis Craig, 64, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on May 10th, 2019. Michael's Celebration of Life service will be held on May 20th, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at 710 W. Bethany Home Road, Phoenix, AZ 85013. His sister, Patricia Marlene Craig of Holdrege, Nebraska will be officiating. Funeral arrangements are being handled by A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel. Michael was born in Bakersfield, California on June 1st, 1954. He graduated from Central High School in Phoenix and continued on to receive a Bachelor of Science from Trinity College. Michael was married to Verna Kristina Castelli on March 4th, 1978; they were married forty-one years and had one daughter, Jessie Nichole Craig. Michael was a singer-songwriter and recording artist in the 1970's. Although later he worked as an Engineering/Equipment Maintenance Technician for ASM America, Intel and Motorola over a span of 18 years, Michael remained active in music recording his own as well as other musicians' music, running stage sound for live performers, and continued to perform his original songs in creative artist venues. Michael also studied photography and stage makeup at Phoenix College and Arizona State University. He enjoyed doing his own mechanical work on American trucks and European cars. He built and repaired personal computers for family and friends.



Michael is survived by his wife, Verna Kristina (Castelli) Craig, his sister Patricia Marlene Craig of Holdrege, Nebraska, his daughter Jessie Nichole Craig and her partner Ryan Staab of Flagstaff, Arizona; father-in-law Nick Castelli, Sr. of Huntington, West Virginia, brother-in-law Nick Castelli, Jr. of Huntington, West Virginia and his partner Kathy Johnson of Beckley, West Virginia; sister-in-law Vesta Castelli of Columbus, Georgia; nephew Nicholas (Amanda) Urquhart and family of Tifton, Georgia; niece Casey Ann Lynn and family of Columbus, Georgia; cousin Peter Dallas (Sandy) Quibell of Daly City, California; and many other family and friends. Michael is preceded in death by his mother Violet Louise (Upthagrove) Craig; his father Russell Elvin Craig; and mother-in law Juanita (Morrisett) Castelli. Please visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com for tributes. Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019