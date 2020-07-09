Nancy H. Cochran



Phoenix -



Nancy H. Cochran, Born 1/3/1929, Deceased 6/24/2020. Nancy moved to Phoenix with her husband, AB Cochran in 1959. She is survived by her beloved children, Joanne Cochran, Bain & Janet Cochran, Boyd & Sandy Cochran, and Blair & Linda Cochran. She is preceded in death by husband AB Cochran and daughter Lynn. Nancy Cherished and Loved her nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She leaves behind many loved cousins, two nieces, numerous friends and two very special people Dave and Linda Burnham. Nancy was always involved with school and sports activities with all of her children. She worked for Washington Elementary School District as Administration Assistant for over 30 years. After retirement, she worked in the After School Program at Roadrunner School for 11 years. Stayed active in various Educational Office Associations, including President and past President of the Phoenix and State EOPA, also served as Southwest Director for the National Association. A faithful member of OES Stars of Paradise #56 and served along with her husband as Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron in 1998. Private Interment will be at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 am.









