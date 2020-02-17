|
Renee B. Horowitz
Renee Barbara Horowitz, loving wife of the late Arthur Horowitz, and mother, devoted educator, mystery novelist, volunteer braille transcriber, and volunteer literacy tutor passed away on February 11, 2020. Born in New York on March 4, 1932 to Anne and Hyman Braunstein, she moved to Scottsdale in 1980. Renee was a graduate of Samuel J. Tilden High School in Brooklyn and Brooklyn College. Her M.A. and Ph.D. in Comparative Literature were earned from the University of Colorado at Boulder. She was the author of Rx for Murder, Deadly Rx, and Rx Alibi featuring a woman pharmacist as amateur detective. Much of the background pharmaceutical material derived from incidents told to her by her father, father-in-law, and husband. all of whom were pharmacists. She also wrote The Write Way to Murder and Bitter Moon over Brooklyn. Renee was a Senior Documentation Engineer in the aerospace industry before returning to teaching and, until her retirement in 1998, was a professor of technology at Arizona State University where she taught technical communication and industrial management. She was a member of Har Zion Congregation, Shomrei Torah, and Temple Beth Emeth; the educational honor society, Delta Kappa Gamma; served as president of the Desert Sleuths chapter of Sisters in Crime; and was president of the Desert Volunteer Braille Guild. She is survived by her brother, Myron Braunstein; sons David Robert Horowitz (Lorraine) and Steven Jay Horowitz; and granddaughter, Alexis Horowitz. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Arizona Instructional Resource Center at the Foundation for Blind Children, 1235 E. Harmont Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020-3864.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020