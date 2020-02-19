|
Richard Ponce De Leon
In Loving Memory of Richard Ponce De Leon, age 57
Born October 14, 1962, El Paso Texas
Richard Ponce De Leon, beloved son, brother, father, uncle, nephew, friend and decorated firefighter for the Chandler, Arizona Fire Department, passed away on February 13, 2020 in Gilbert, Arizona.
Richard is survived by his Mother and Father, Norma and Ralph Ponce De Leon, Brother, Dave Ponce De Leon, Sister, Poncie McDearmon and sons, Noah and Giovanni Ponce De Leon.
Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 25th at 10:30AM at Christ's Church of the Valley, 5835 W. Ray Road, Chandler, AZ 85226.
In Lieu of flowers, we respectfully request donations to the 100 Club of AZ on Richard's behalf.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020