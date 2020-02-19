Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Ponce De Leon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Ponce De Leon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Ponce De Leon Obituary
Richard Ponce De Leon

In Loving Memory of Richard Ponce De Leon, age 57

Born October 14, 1962, El Paso Texas

Richard Ponce De Leon, beloved son, brother, father, uncle, nephew, friend and decorated firefighter for the Chandler, Arizona Fire Department, passed away on February 13, 2020 in Gilbert, Arizona.

Richard is survived by his Mother and Father, Norma and Ralph Ponce De Leon, Brother, Dave Ponce De Leon, Sister, Poncie McDearmon and sons, Noah and Giovanni Ponce De Leon.

Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 25th at 10:30AM at Christ's Church of the Valley, 5835 W. Ray Road, Chandler, AZ 85226.

In Lieu of flowers, we respectfully request donations to the 100 Club of AZ on Richard's behalf.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -