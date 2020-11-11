Susan Louise Montgomery



Phoenix - Susan Louise Montgomery (Susie to those who knew and loved her), 61, passed away on Friday, October 30th at her home in Phoenix, Arizona.



Susie was born in El Paso, Texas to Donald and Romaine Montgomery. She moved to Arizona in 1963 and graduated from Cortez High School in 1978. She spent many years working in customer service after High School.



Susie was one of 5 siblings and is survived by her parents Don and Romaine, her brother Don Scott (Victoria), sister Mary (William) and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Danny 26 years ago and her older sister Jean who left us in December 2019. We will miss her terribly.



Services will be held on November 16, 2020 @ 10am at All Saints Catholic Church 1534 N. Recker Rd, Mesa, AZ 85205. There will be a small family and friends gathering (COVID style) after the services.









