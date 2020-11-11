1/1
Susan Louise Montgomery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Louise Montgomery

Phoenix - Susan Louise Montgomery (Susie to those who knew and loved her), 61, passed away on Friday, October 30th at her home in Phoenix, Arizona.

Susie was born in El Paso, Texas to Donald and Romaine Montgomery. She moved to Arizona in 1963 and graduated from Cortez High School in 1978. She spent many years working in customer service after High School.

Susie was one of 5 siblings and is survived by her parents Don and Romaine, her brother Don Scott (Victoria), sister Mary (William) and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Danny 26 years ago and her older sister Jean who left us in December 2019. We will miss her terribly.

Services will be held on November 16, 2020 @ 10am at All Saints Catholic Church 1534 N. Recker Rd, Mesa, AZ 85205. There will be a small family and friends gathering (COVID style) after the services.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Service
10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved