Tom Morrison Wiand , DDS, BMusEd
Tom was born in Niles, OH, on December 10, 1930 to Harold Edgar and Sara Mae Morrison Wiand. He lived in Niles, OH, until the family moved to New Castle at age 10. At that age, he joined the elementary school orchestra playing the cello, which remained his lifelong passion. He is a graduate of Baldwin-Wallace College in Berea, OH, where he majored in music education. He is also a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine. Dr. Wiand practiced family dentistry in New Castle from 1960-2006. He is just as well known for his musical endeavors. He sang in numerous church and community choirs and played in several orchestras including the Greenville Orchestra, the Youngstown Symphony, the 7th Army Symphony, and the Scottsdale Philharmonic Orchestra. He conducted the 7th Airborne Division Band and Chapel Choir, the University of Pittsburgh Dentones, and the First United Methodist Choir and Orchestra. He also played in several bell choirs. He was a life-long member and board member of the New Castle Music club and member of the Musicians' Union in New Castle. Tom passed away February 13, 2020, after 14 months of multiple health challenges. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 3:00 pm. at Shepherd of the Desert Lutheran Church, 9590 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts can be made to (1) Shepherd of the Desert Lutheran Church (www.sotdaz.org ) , (2) the Scottsdale Philharmonic (www.scottsdaleharmonic.com), or (3) Smiles and Beyond (www.smilesandbeyond.org) - a non-profit organization that provides the gift of restored smiles to women and men who have experienced incarceration or domestic violence and are committed to rebuilding their lives. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his son, Thomas Andrew Wiand; his daughter, Rosemary Eileen Wiand Preisel; his son-in-law, Christopher Wayne Preisel; his daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Ann Van Glahn Wiand; and four grandchildren - Steele Thomas Preisel, Trey Vonne Preisel, Pierce Jackson Wiand, and Mckenna Rose Wiand.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020