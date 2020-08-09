1/1
Armida (Amy) Vallejo
June 15, 1930 - August 1, 2020

Armida (Amy) Vallejo, 90, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020, in Bakersfield, CA. She was born on June 15, 1930 in El Paso, Texas to Antonio and Manuela Mendez. She married Charlie Vallejo on May 8, 1946, who preceded her in death on April 9, 1993.

Armida was very talented in all she did. She loved to crochet, sew, knit and made beautiful blankets for those she loved. She was an excellent cook and took pride in her craft. She had a small catering business after retirement from Bakersfield College and enjoyed making others happy through her cooking. Armida was feisty in spirit, humorous and coined herself "Beautiful Amy." She lived up to that name, with her weekly hair appointments and signature red hair. She always wore make-up and would not play bingo or go elsewhere, until her lipstick was perfect. She loved to wear jewelry and the smile on her face lit up a room. Armida loved to sing, especially to "Los Laureles," which she sang loud and proud one year at a local restaurant. She had a quick wit about her and did not mix words.

Armida worked for Bakersfield College, in the cafeteria, for 21 years until her retirement in June 1992. She enjoyed interacting with the students, which kept her young at heart. She spoke fondly about the memories of working at the college. She was also a personal caregiver for 10 years after retirement, which she enjoyed very much. She taught CCD in 1990 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. In her younger years, she was a waitress at Mexicali Restaurant, as well as other Mexican restaurants.

Armida is preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Manuela Mendez, husband, Charlie Vallejo, son-in-law, Gilbert Carrillo and son, Michael Vallejo. She is survived by daughters, Terry Tinoco, (Frank Tinoco), Debra Vallejo-Carrillo, Mary Gomez and son, Richard Vallejo. She had numerous grandchildren, including Frankie and Adam Tinoco and Rosalynn Vallejo, who visited her often while at Rosewood. She also had a number of great grandchildren. We would like to thank the staff at Rosewood Skilled Nursing Facility where she was a resident for 8 years. We are grateful for the love and care the staff gave her, as they became her extended family.

Mom, you will be deeply missed and were truly one of kind. We have another angel to watch over us, until we meet again.

Please join in celebrating Armida's life on August 12, 2020, at 9 am at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3700 River Blvd, Bakersfield, CA 93305. Please be mindful and wear face masks, as required by Greenlawn.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast
3700 River Blvd.
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661) 324-9701
