CECILE ZOE RICHAUD STEVENSON
January 6, 1927 - April 23, 2020 At the age of 93 Cecile peacefully passed from this earth to be with the Lord after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Her parents immigrated to the United States from France. She and her siblings were raised on a cotton and alfalfa farm that is now the site of South High School. Cecile was a patient and loving mother raising nine children and always putting the needs of her family first. She was humble and took pleasure in the simple things in life. She was a devout and faithful Catholic attending St. Joseph and Our Lady of Perpetual Help churches. Cecile had a compassion for animals and rescued many cats and dogs. After raising her family, Cecile worked as the secretary to the postmaster for 13 years. Upon retiring, she volunteered for 10 years at Kern Medical Center and Voorhies Elementary School. She is preceded in death by her parents, Simon and Lucienne Richaud; former husband John Stevenson; sisters Marie Richaud, Louise Bronson, Claire Shea, Teresina Mitchell, Rosemary McDougal; brothers Joseph Richaud and Simon Richaud; cousin, Agnes Webb. She is survived by her children Kathy Boner (Terry); Mary Nicholson; Doug Stevenson (Debbie); Phyllis Cope (Gary); Louise Stevenson (Jim Lamberson); Dan Stevenson (Debbie); Paula Miser (Tim); James Stevenson; Mark Stevenson (Kim); her brother George Richaud (Donna); 16 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thank you to Lourdes, Angela, Edna, and Brenda from The Guardian for their compassionate in-home care. Our family is also grateful for the excellent care she received while at Height Street Skilled Nursing and Optimal Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Kern County Animal Shelter. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 3, 2020.