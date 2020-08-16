1/1
Darlene Honeycutt
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DARLENE C. MARSH HONEYCUTT
April 15, 1931 - August 5, 2020

Darlene died on August 5, 2020. She was born on April 15, 1931 in southern Georgia. She was the only child of Jesse W. Cooper and Abbie Louise Mathis Cooper.

The family moved to Clayton, Georgia when she was four years old. Darlene attended local schools, graduating from Rabun County High School in 1948. She attended Georgia State College for Women and the University of Georgia.

In 1951, Darlene married Frank Marsh and moved to California, living in various areas of southern California before arriving in Bakersfield in 1958. Four children were born of this marriage: Kimberly, Kristina, Scott, and Steven. They enjoyed many family vacations, an active social life with many friends, and activities with the East Bakersfield Rotary Club. Frank died in 1998.

Darlene spent many years working in the insurance field and was a former member and past president of the Insurance Women of Kern County. She enjoyed birthday lunches and weekend trips with her "Birthday Boozer" friends as they called themselves! Many happy weekends were spent at the Sea Gypsy in Pismo Beach, CA. After retirement, Darlene enjoyed being a member of Assistance League of Bakersfield. She was a longtime member of Ascension Anglican Church (formerly St. Luke's Anglican Church). Darlene was an excellent cook and enjoyed hosting family gatherings. She was an avid reader and loved to travel and dine out.

Darlene met her second husband, Norman Honeycutt, at church. They greatly enjoyed their life together after their marriage in 2006 until Norman's death in 2014.

Darlene was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Marsh; her son, Scott Marsh; and her second husband, Norman Honeycutt. She is survived by daughter Kim and husband Chip Goforth; daughter Kris and husband John Eastridge; son Steve Marsh and wife Mela; grandchildren David Goforth (Esther), Christopher Goforth (Mariah), Rachel Goforth Connor (Chris), Janelle Eastridge, Tyler Eastridge (Darian), Whitney Marsh Ridgeway (Brian), and Garen Marsh; and seven great grandchildren.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, August 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care, 3312 Niles Street. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Road on Friday, August 21 at 9 a.m. Masks and social distancing required. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ascension Anglican Church, 3501 Mall View Road #115-371, Bakersfield, CA 93306 or Assistance League of Bakersfield, P.O. Box 2286, Bakersfield, CA 93303-2286.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Basham Funeral Care - Bakersfield
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Basham Funeral Care - Bakersfield
3312 Niles St.
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 873-8200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Basham Funeral Care - Bakersfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
She was a lovely lady. Enjoyed celebrating a few birthdays with her. Rest in peace lovely lady.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved