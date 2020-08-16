DARLENE C. MARSH HONEYCUTT

April 15, 1931 - August 5, 2020

Darlene died on August 5, 2020. She was born on April 15, 1931 in southern Georgia. She was the only child of Jesse W. Cooper and Abbie Louise Mathis Cooper.

The family moved to Clayton, Georgia when she was four years old. Darlene attended local schools, graduating from Rabun County High School in 1948. She attended Georgia State College for Women and the University of Georgia.

In 1951, Darlene married Frank Marsh and moved to California, living in various areas of southern California before arriving in Bakersfield in 1958. Four children were born of this marriage: Kimberly, Kristina, Scott, and Steven. They enjoyed many family vacations, an active social life with many friends, and activities with the East Bakersfield Rotary Club. Frank died in 1998.

Darlene spent many years working in the insurance field and was a former member and past president of the Insurance Women of Kern County. She enjoyed birthday lunches and weekend trips with her "Birthday Boozer" friends as they called themselves! Many happy weekends were spent at the Sea Gypsy in Pismo Beach, CA. After retirement, Darlene enjoyed being a member of Assistance League of Bakersfield. She was a longtime member of Ascension Anglican Church (formerly St. Luke's Anglican Church). Darlene was an excellent cook and enjoyed hosting family gatherings. She was an avid reader and loved to travel and dine out.

Darlene met her second husband, Norman Honeycutt, at church. They greatly enjoyed their life together after their marriage in 2006 until Norman's death in 2014.

Darlene was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Marsh; her son, Scott Marsh; and her second husband, Norman Honeycutt. She is survived by daughter Kim and husband Chip Goforth; daughter Kris and husband John Eastridge; son Steve Marsh and wife Mela; grandchildren David Goforth (Esther), Christopher Goforth (Mariah), Rachel Goforth Connor (Chris), Janelle Eastridge, Tyler Eastridge (Darian), Whitney Marsh Ridgeway (Brian), and Garen Marsh; and seven great grandchildren.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, August 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care, 3312 Niles Street. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Road on Friday, August 21 at 9 a.m. Masks and social distancing required. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ascension Anglican Church, 3501 Mall View Road #115-371, Bakersfield, CA 93306 or Assistance League of Bakersfield, P.O. Box 2286, Bakersfield, CA 93303-2286.