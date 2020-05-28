FRANCIS MEAGHER O'ROURKE III "TREY"

January 19, 1978 - May 11, 2020 Trey went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the age of 42. He married his wife Roxanne O'Rourke on January 21, 2000. They had four amazing children together. Trey was a hard worker; he took great pride in taking care of his family. Trey was well respected whether he was working in the oil fields or Carpenters Union Local 743. Trey always did his best and gave it his all. Trey had a love for art. He loved to draw and paint. Most of all Trey loved spending time with his wife and kids. He enjoyed going on bike rides with his daughter Bella and playing with his newest baby girl Aurora. Trey was such an amazing father; he loved his kids so much. Trey was such a kind man with a heart of gold. He never turned his back to someone in need. He couldn't pass up someone asking for help, he would always give what he could. Trey had a great sense of humor and was always making everyone laugh, there was never a dull moment when he was around. Trey is survived by his wife, Roxanne; daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Michael; son, Chad; daughter, Bella and daughter, Aurora. Trey was a loving father, son, uncle, friend and was soon to be Grandpa. He will be forever missed by all who knew him. Services will be held on June 2, 2020 at 10:00 am, at Greenlawn Southwest Memorial Park, 2739 Panama Ln. Bakersfield, CA 93313.



