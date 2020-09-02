1/1
Joyce Evenson
JOYCE BARSOTTI EVENSON
1935 - 2020

Joyce Barsotti Evenson was born Jan. 4, 1935 in Bakersfield, CA to Ezio and Marie Barsotti.

She attended Saint Francis Elementary School and Garces High, graduating in 1953. Joyce started working at the Kern County Tax Collector's Office in 1953 until 1956 when she left to raise a family. She returned to work at the Kern County Tax Collector's Office and worked from 1972 to her retirement in 1993. Joyce was noted for her exceptional customer service and received many letters of appreciation from the public. In her younger days, Joyce was an avid bowler, including a 250 game and enjoyed dancing. Joyce appreciated the outdoors and enjoyed yearly fishing vacations with her family. Joyce was also a member of Parents without Partners and enjoyed many outings to Las Vegas with them. Joyce loved shopping and was a very stylish dresser.

Joyce is survived by her sister Gloria Cory and husband Don, son Steve Oglesby and wife Mary, daughter Cheryl Hudgins and husband David, grandchildren Cassie Oglesby, Meghan Holland, Lindsay Holland and Andrew Holland and wife Cindy, great grandchildren Hendrix, Luna and Derrick who affectionately called her GG and will miss her greatly. Joyce is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service will be held at Union Cemetery, Monday Sept. 14, 2020 at 10:00AM.

www.doughtycalhounomeara.com



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Doughty Calhoun O'Meara
1100 Truxtun Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93301
(661)324-9821
