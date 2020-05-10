MARY ANN BOICE

March 24, 1932 - May 2, 2020 Our loving and wonderful mother, Mary Ann Boice, has gone home to her loving Savior, Jesus Christ on May 2, 2020. Mary Ann had a wonderful life; beginning in San Diego, next, going into the United States Army, then, getting married to John Boice, and being mother to three children: Judith, Linda, and John. She and her husband and children lived in Bakersfield, CA for a time, and eventually moved to Lake Isabella and stayed there for 50+ years. After finishing her Master's Degree in Teaching, and specializing in Early Childhood Development, she taught Kindergarten at Woodrow Wallace Elementary School, where she eventually retired. Mary Ann is predeceased by her husband John Boice, and survived by daughters Judith Boice-Scott and Linda Boice-Scott, and son, John Martin Boice, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary Ann was a devout Christian and an active member of Mt. View Southern Baptist Church. She was an incredible wife and mother, and a loving and true friend to all she knew and loved. She will always be remembered for the wonderful person she was, not only by her family, but also her friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store