Maureen A. Kucharski
1971 - 2020
MAUREEN A. KUCHARSKI
1971 - 2020 Maureen A. Kucharski of Lake Isabella died Sunday, May 3, 2020 after a short, but brave journey with cancer. Maureen was born on April 2, 1971 to Donald and Margaret Kucharski in Bakersfield, CA. She was a friend to anyone who she met and was always helping someone. Maureen is survived by her partner, Matthew Perry; stepdaughters, Zayla and Neveah; her daughters, Cortney Holliday and Carlee Evans; her son, Cody Davis; her mother, Margaret Flanagan Kucharski; and her siblings, Meachel Kucharski, Donald Kucharski Jr., William Kucharski and David Kucharski. She is preceded in death by her father, Donald Kucharski, Sr. Services will be held on Friday, May 29th at 10am at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3700 River Blvd.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 27, 2020.
