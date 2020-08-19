PEDRO "PETE" RODRIGUEZ

September 10, 1954 - August 4, 2020

With a heavy heart the family of Pedro "Pete" Rodriguez is sad to announce of his passing at the young age of 65 on August 4th, 2020. A month before we celebrated his 66th birthday with him.

Pete was the father he didn't have to be. He was always there to lend a helping hand. He was the type of man that always offered to help even if he didn't know for sure if he could help, he was there just in case. (Even if it was for comic relief).

Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by his wife of 30 years, Gloria Rodriguez, two sons Chris Aguirre (Imelda), Conrad Aguirre (Michelle) and three daughters Amanda Rodriguez, Delfina Boozer (John), Luz Gonzalez (John) and their spouses and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren that he loved to death.

Special thank you to his caregiver Shirlee Swearingen for all the nursing care she provided during his last months.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 am, at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast in the Garden of Devotion at 3700 River Blvd, Bakersfield, CA 93305. We ask for attendants to wear face masks and comply with social distancing policies.