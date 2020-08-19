1/1
Pedro "Pete" Rodriguez
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pedro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PEDRO "PETE" RODRIGUEZ
September 10, 1954 - August 4, 2020

With a heavy heart the family of Pedro "Pete" Rodriguez is sad to announce of his passing at the young age of 65 on August 4th, 2020. A month before we celebrated his 66th birthday with him.

Pete was the father he didn't have to be. He was always there to lend a helping hand. He was the type of man that always offered to help even if he didn't know for sure if he could help, he was there just in case. (Even if it was for comic relief).

Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by his wife of 30 years, Gloria Rodriguez, two sons Chris Aguirre (Imelda), Conrad Aguirre (Michelle) and three daughters Amanda Rodriguez, Delfina Boozer (John), Luz Gonzalez (John) and their spouses and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren that he loved to death.

Special thank you to his caregiver Shirlee Swearingen for all the nursing care she provided during his last months.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 am, at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast in the Garden of Devotion at 3700 River Blvd, Bakersfield, CA 93305. We ask for attendants to wear face masks and comply with social distancing policies.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast
3700 River Blvd.
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661) 324-9701
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved