Rutilio Cedeno
RUTILIO CEDENO
December 13, 1946 - October 13, 2020

Rutilio Cedeno was born December 13, 1946 in Jalisco, Mexico and suddenly passed away October 13, 2020 in Bakersfield, Ca.

Rutilio is survived by his wife Antonia Cedeno of 49 years, his 6 children Andrea Garcia, Graciela Cedeno, Cesar Cedeno, Sofia Cedeno, Miguel Cedeno and Marisela Cedeno. Also his 14 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.

He was a strong, hardworking man always provided for his family. He was the life of the party at family functions, always knew how to make us laugh, easy going and always loving. He will deeply be missed by his family after the unexpected of his passing.

We Love and will miss you so much Dad!



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 28, 2020.
