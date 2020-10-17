William Stephens

WILLIAM MEREDITH STEPHENS

1926 - 2020

William (Bill) was born in Ashland, Kansas. He served in the Army, WWII with 1st Cavalry Div.. He was in the South Pacific and was a military policeman in occupied Japan.

After the war Bill earned his diploma from Bakersfield High, attended Bakersfield College and mortuary school in Los Angeles. While at B.C, he swam on the team, and has been a lifeguard and swimming instructor.

Bill spent 40 years in law enforcement, primarily in the Kern County Probation Dept. He was a life member of VFW; 1st Cavalry Div., Calif. Probation, Parole & Corrections; charter member Kern River Flyers; past president Kernville School Dist.; past president Bear Valley Horsemen's Assoc.; past chairman American Red Cross, Kern River Valley; charter member Kern Valley Search & Rescue; co-chair Solera Veterans.

His first marriage was to Patricia Malone. They had two children: Debra and Dennis. In 1974 Bill married Betty Sawyer.

Bill took the second Honor Flight from Kern and was thrilled to take his first tandem skydive, at the age of 91, with Skydive Taft.

Predeceasing Bill were his parents O.M. and Carol Stephens, his daughter Debra and sisters Patricia and Mary Jane.

Survivors are wife Betty, son Dennis (Patty), daughters Dawn (Richard), Lisa (Dave) and Vyn; eight grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Private burial at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Church services scheduled when allowed.

Donations may be made to his memorial at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1900 Baker, 93305 or American Red Cross.