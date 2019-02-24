Agi Rado, an internationally-recognized concert pianist and Holocaust survivor, died February 22 at her home at Springwell Senior Living Community in Mt. Washington. Ms. Rado was born in Budapest on August 26, 1928, to Imre Rado and Valerie Bjor Rado, Ms. Rado's first piano teacher. She made her performing debut at age 11 and graduated with highest honors from the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest. While a student, Ms. Rado became a protege of the famous composer Zoltan Kodaly.Ms. Rado performed in 17 countries on four continents, both in recitals and as a soloist with leading orchestras. Her Baltimore-Washington performances included ten appearances with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, six recitals for Johns Hopkins University, recitals at Washington's National Gallery of Art, the Phillips Collection, the Hungarian Embassy, and at numerous universities. Her repertoire ranged from Mozart to contemporary music. She was a Liszt performer through the American Liszt Society, and a Steinway Artist, her signature engraved in the 500,000th commemorative Steinway grand piano. Critical acclaim followed her: "superb interpretation….breathtaking..." (London Times), "stunning performance, full of bravura... unqualified enjoyment…" (New York Times"). Ms. Rado also lectured in music at both Goucher College and Loyola College.Ms. Rado was the sole member of her family to survive the Nazi concentration camps. She left her native Hungary during the 1956 revolution with her husband Mihaly Virizlay (later a principal cellist with the BSO), and became an American Citizen in 1962. The couple divorced in 1967, and had no children.Ms. Rado was a member of the Bolton Street Synagogue. She shared her experience as a Holocaust survivor in numerous presentations to youngsters, to media, and with the Steven Spielburg Holocaust Archive. On Tuesday, February 26, an 11am graveside service at Dulaney Memorial Garden will be followed by a 7 PM service at the Bolton Street Synagogue, 212 W. Cold Spring Lane, Baltimore, MD 21210. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Bolton Street Synagogue, 212 W. Cold Spring Lane, Baltimore, MD 21210 or CHANA, 101 W. Mount Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary