Allan Winston Ayers, 73, of Baltimore departed this life on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. His health had been in decline for several years due to complications from a stroke.







Allan had a puckish sense of humor, with a quick wit; his infectious laugh would always elicit a smile. His affable nature was truly endearing; a gentle and loving soul. He doted on his daughters; his love was warmly reciprocated.



Allan attended Friends School where he excelled in sports, especially football, wrestling, lacrosse, and tennis. He also enjoyed baseball, where he was a mainstay for many seasons on the Bulldozers of the Roland Park Little League. During his teens, Allan joined the Boy Scouts of America where he attained the rank of Life Scout.



In 1969 he enlisted in the Navy, serving as a torpedoman aboard the destroyer USS Mullinnix, which carried out naval gunfire support missions off the coast of Vietnam during the conflict.



After graduating from Loyola College of Maryland, Allan sought work experiences in the construction industry that suited his talents and interests. His last position would be his most rewarding, as Project Manager for the Maryland Zoo. There he supervised numerous projects, most notably, the Maryland Building, the State's entry at the 1876 Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia. This restoration earned a prestigious Maryland Preservation Award from the Maryland Historical Trust.



He was a member of the Bachelors Cotillion and the St. George's Society. On weekends, his favorite pastime was riding his red Harley Davidson Sportster on the highways and byways around Baltimore.



He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Marguerite "Macky" Dixon Ayers, daughter and son-in-law Frances and Michael Hinder and their daughter, Winnie; daughter and son-in-law Eliza and Steven Settembrino and their daughter, Molly. Allan was the middle child of Richard and Vaughan Ayers (deceased) and is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Richard and Eugenia Ayers; sister and brother-in-law Claire and Bradley Fountain; as well as several nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life is postponed due to the Covid pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to either: The Maryland Zoo, c/o Development Office,1876 Mansion House Dr., Baltimore MD 21217; or, Friends School of Baltimore, c/o Development Office, 5114 N. Charles St., Baltimore MD 21210.



