Dr. Anton Grobani, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, at his home in Baltimore, Maryland. Known to many as a gentle, quiet, and modest man, Anton was born in Philadelphia to Benjamin Grobani, an opera singer and cantor, and Pauline Grobani, a pianist. He graduated from the University of Maryland Dental School in 1958, served for two years in the Air Force Dental Corps, and went on to own several successful dental practices throughout Maryland.
While he was a tender and beloved dentist, his passion was always music, and in the mid-1970s, he left dentistry to open a series of used record, tape, and CD stores in Maryland and Virginia. He was known in the region as an avid record collector, with a library of over 4,000 recordings. When he sold the stores in 2002 as a result of the changing landscape of music sales and production, he returned to dentistry, eventually retiring in 2015.
His other passions included hosting local music radio shows, reading and collecting books, and following local sports. He authored two bibliographies on football and baseball literature, which are still considered essential references 45 years after their original publication. In his retirement, as a volunteer he connected aging folks with community resources and tutored young children in improving their reading skills. He lived a life of deep commitment to Judaism, founding the first conservative congregation in Annapolis, Kol Ami, and playing an active role in services, spiritual learning, and Jewish communal life.
Above all else, Anton will be remembered for his quiet and ferocious dedication to his family, who he supported and encouraged in every way. He is survived by his wife Sally; his children Daniel, David, Jonathan, Neely, and Abigail; his sister Nina; his grandchildren David, Serena, and Joseph; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and great grandchildren.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Chevrei Tzedek Congregation, 3101 Fallstaff Road, Baltimore, MD 21215, American Jewish World Service, 45 West 36th Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10018-7904, or CHAI - Comprehensive Housing Assistance, Inc., 5809 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020