Barbara Loreck, a former elementary school teacher and longtime Pikesville resident, died Tuesday, April 21st at Northwest Hospital Center from complications related to COVID-19. She was 90. Barbara Ann Ochstein Loreck was born April 1st, 1930 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was the fourth daughter of Lithuanian Jewish immigrants. She grew up in Fort Wayne but moved to Baltimore at age 14 and graduated from high school at Forest Park in Baltimore City. She attended Towson State (now Towson University), majoring in Education. While at Towson, she met her future husband, Alvin Loreck, a handsome young executive at Hutzler's Department Store. Alvin and Barbara were married in 1952, raised two sons, Robert and David, Pikesville, Maryland. Barbara taught at several Baltimore area schools, with her longest tenure teaching second grade at Bedford Elementary in Baltimore County. She suffered a devastating stroke at age 39 and had to overcome great adversity to regain the ability to walk and drive. Through hard work and great courage, she was able to return to teaching and complete a master's degree in education with specialization in reading disabilities at Loyola College in Baltimore.
Barbara and Alvin were married for 54 years, raising their two sons, active in Har Sinai Synagogue, regularly attending Center Stage Theatre, Baltimore Symphony, as well as participating in a local drama group. Barbara was an accomplished painter, favoring shades of yellow and orange in an impressionist style. She enjoyed baking, particularly all things chocolate. She was also an avid bridge player and reader. She was a loyal friend, keeping in touch with friends as far back as junior high. With Hutzler's demise in the 1980's, Barbara and Alvin moved to McAllen, Texas and lived there for 24 years where they were active members of Temple Emmanuel. They returned to Baltimore in 2004 due to Alvin's advancing Parkinson's Disease, from which he passed in 2007. Barbara rejoined Har Sinai Synagogue on her return to Baltimore and resided at Cross Keys in Baltimore and Atrium Village in Owings Mills the last six years of her life.
Barbara was a dedicated and passionate wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and painter. She was predeceased by her parents, Abe and Rose, her sisters, Rachel, Sophie and Jane, her husband Alvin and her son Robert. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Ellen Loreck of Columbia, Maryland, grandchildren, Alexander and Sarah, and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Donna and Albert Polovoy of Pikesville, Maryland as well as nephews, nieces and many friends. Funeral services are private. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020