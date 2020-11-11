1/
Barbara B. HANLON
Barbara Hanlon (Nee Blackstone) passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020; loving wife of the late Edward Jackson Hanlon, Sr., caring mother of Edward J. (Jack) Hanlon, Jr. and his wife Barbara, Patricia Streett and her husband Gailey, Sharon Langowski and her late husband Ronald, Nancy Kernan and her husband John, and the late Jeanne Willison and her late husband Albert; Cherished grandmother of 13 Grandchildren, 24 Great grandchildren and 15 Great great grandchildren.

Due to the certain Covid-19 circumstances, the services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Barbara's memory to Gilchrist, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. A guestbook is available at:

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 11, 2020.
