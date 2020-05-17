On May 13, 2020, Barbara Dolores Wajer (nee Pearce) peacefully passed away. She was the beloved wife of Mark Thomas Wajer, devoted mother of John Wajer and his wife Sheryl; loving grandmother of Jack Wajer; dear sister of James Stadler, Anita MacIntyre, Paul Stadler and Cindy Rivelli.
A private memorial service and inurnment is scheduled. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Maryland Food Bank at mdfoodbank.org Online condolences may be left at: www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.