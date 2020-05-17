Barbara Dolores Wajer
On May 13, 2020, Barbara Dolores Wajer (nee Pearce) peacefully passed away. She was the beloved wife of Mark Thomas Wajer, devoted mother of John Wajer and his wife Sheryl; loving grandmother of Jack Wajer; dear sister of James Stadler, Anita MacIntyre, Paul Stadler and Cindy Rivelli.

A private memorial service and inurnment is scheduled. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Maryland Food Bank at mdfoodbank.org Online condolences may be left at: www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Inurnment
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

