May 4, 1964 – April 10, 2020 - "Good Friday"



On April 10, 2020, Good Friday the Lord Jesus Christ came and took Bryant Sr. home to heaven, to live with him throughout eternity!



Bryant Sr. is survived by his loving parents Herman and June Jones, sons Bryant Jr., Matthew, Kyle and daughter Clorissa Jones along with three grandchildren; Jacoby, Braxton, and Cameron and niece Belinda Giordano.



Bryant Sr. was cremated and will be buried in the fall at High view Memorial Gardens, in Fallston MD.



A date will be decided later in regards to formal funeral arraignments.



