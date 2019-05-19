Resources More Obituaries for C. Haines Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? C. Gordon Haines

Notice Condolences Flowers C. Gordon Haines, a long time resident of Baltimore, Maryland and a recent resident of Beverly Hills, California has died. Born and raised in Washington D.C., he was a graduate of Harvard College in 1941. After World War II, he received an MBA degree from the Harvard Business School, and a J.D. degree from the Harvard Law School. During World War II, he served on the destroyer SS Kimberley in a number of operations extending from the Aleutians to the Philippines. He retired from the Navy and Naval Reserve, after 21 years as a Lieutenant Commander.He was admitted to the Maryland Bar in 1949 and the District of Columbia Bar in 1950 to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth and the Federal Circuit and the U.S. Court of International Trade.He came to Baltimore to practice in the legal department of the Baltimore Gas & Electric Company and later joined a predecessor law firm of Wright Constable & Skeen, LLP in 1953 concentrating in tax and corporate law.Over time his practice encompassed securities regulation, corporate taxation, employee benefits and international transactions. He taught law for 15 years at the Mount Vernon School of Law which later merged with the University of Baltimore School of Law.In later years, he served as a Certified Arbitrator and Mediator for the Baltimore Better Business Bureau, and as a Civil Mediator for the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. He also served as an attorney member of the Health Claims Arbitration Office of Maryland and as a member of the Inquiry Committee of the Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland.As a long standing member of the Baltimore Rotary Club for 40 years, he served as director from 1974-1979 and president from 1992-1993. For many years, he also served on the Board of Goodwill Industries of Baltimore City. He was a director of Noxell Corporation (now a part of Proctor & Gamble), and a director of Loyola Savings & Loan Association (now a part of Sun Trust Bank).He was president of the Harvard Business School Club of Baltimore in the the 1950's and president and director of the Friends of the Towson Library.In his 80's, he competitively played squash at the Maryland Club. He collected approximately 2,000 books, primarily on history and philosophy. When asked whether he had read them all, he replied quoting William Lyons Phelps of Yale when asked a similar question about his 10,000 books, "some I have read twice."He was the devoted husband to Elizabeth Lamb Mattison for 65 years. She predeceased him in 2010. He was the beloved father of Cynthia "Cindy" H. Stone of Los Angeles, California and Joanna "Joey" H. Wallenstein of Cordillera, Colorado and grandfather to Gregory, Allison and Kaitlin. A private service will be held in Rutland, Vermont





