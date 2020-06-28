Cecile Paper
On June 15, 2020, Cecile "Cis" Paper (nee Goldberg) passed away at the age of 97; she was the beloved wife of the late Maurice "Chic" Paper; cherished mother of Sherman "Bucky" (Karen) Paper, Howard (Robbin) Paper, and the late Stuart Paper; adored grandmother of Julie (Tony) Warren, Dr. Matthew (Marla) Paper, and David (Wat) Paper; step-grandmother of Elon (Heather) Walter and Brooks (Ashley) Walter; loving great-grandmother of 7 and step-great-grandmother of 4; loving sister of the late Charlotte Tarses; beloved daughter of the late Sarah and Isidor Goldberg, and Julia Abel Goldberg.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to ARC Of Baltimore, Attn: Development, 7215 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.
