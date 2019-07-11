On July 8, 2019, Clara Porter Gere, 92, of Baltimore, Maryland; beloved daughter of the late Lewis and Clara Porter (nee Bishop); devoted mother of Claire Brown, Catherine Williams, Jacqueline Gere Thomas Chambers and her late husband Steve Chambers, Ansel Jonathan Gere III and his wife Gigi Naui Gere, and the late Christine Gere; loving grandmother of Gina Brown, Charles Brown, Errin Larsen, Derek Larsen, Edwin Larsen, Peter Zawadzki, Gregory Thomas; great grandmother of Megan Brown, Andrew, Jacob and Caitlyn Larsen, Taylor, Giara, Gelia and Angel Thomas; Godmother of Shelley Azumbrado; dear sister of the late Joanna Gundlach, Charles, Lewis, Doris and George Porter, Lillie Durney; sister in law of Marie Schneider Porter; Aunt of the late Wayne Durney, Jeff Porter, Lewis Porter, Jancis Harvey, and of many surviving nieces and nephews.



Clara was a graduate of Western High School in Baltimore, and received a scholarship to Goucher College in recognition of her math abilities. She worked as a bookkeeper/computer operator for nearly 30 years at a Baltimore accounting firm. She was a long time choir member and former Treasurer at First Unitarian Church, Baltimore; and was a former Treasurer at the One Cooperative Drive Senior Housing Cooperative.



Clara was devoted to her large immediate family and extended family. She overcame great obstacles to raise five children, four college graduates, as a single parent. Clara cherished time spent with her parents, siblings, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She enjoyed a few special travels with the family including trips to Europe and Alaska.



In lieu of cards or flowers please consider a donation to The Arc Baltimore (www.thearcbaltimore.org). A celebration of her life is planned for a later date. Details to follow. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Chapel. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 11, 2019